Raul Garcia headshot

Raul Garcia Injury: Set to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Garcia (ankle) is an option for Saturday's match against Real Madrid, according to his club.

Garcia is an option for Saturday's match after recovering from an ankle injury, as he is in the call to face Real Madrid. This comes after training with the team Wednesday, so this should be no surprise. He has only started in four of his 21 appearances this season, so he will likely only remain on the bench.

