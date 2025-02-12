Raul Garcia Injury: Trains with team Wednesday
Garcia (ankle) was ruled out of Mallorca's game due to a knock he sustained on his ankle last weekend. He returned to team training on Wednesday morning ahead of Saturday's clash with Real Madrid, the club announced.
Garcia missed Monday's game due to an ankle injury but returned to team training on Wednesday and should be available for Saturday's match. However, he has primarily been a bench option this season and is likely to remain in that role for upcoming fixtures.
