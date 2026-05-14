Raul Garcia News: Impact substitute appearance

Raul Garcia assisted once to go with two crosses (two accurate) and four chances created in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Atletico Madrid.

Raul Garcia assisted the lone Osasuna goal Tuesday as they fell in a narrow 2-1 home defeat to Atletico Madrid. Over his last five appearances (zero starts), the forward has scored twice from five shots (four on goal) and assisted once. Raul Garcia has made 21 successive substitute appearances since he was last named to the Osasuna starting XI in November.