Raul Garcia News: Nets winner on Saturday

Garcia scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Real Madrid.

Garcia replaced Ante Budimir in the 67th minute and struck the winner in the 90th, showing great composure and also beating Raul Asencio in the process. The goal was initially ruled out for offside but was awarded after a VAR review. Garcia has made just five starts this season, with the striker role largely dominated by Budimir.