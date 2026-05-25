Raul Garcia News: Records three shots

Garcia generated three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Getafe.

Garcia earned the start Saturday and had a decent outing with his three shots, coming in his first start since November. However, the forward would not score a goal, ending the campaign with seven despite mainly appearing from the bench. He then recorded eight goal contributions in his 36 appearances (six starts), a solid boost off the bench this campaign for Osasuna.