Raul Garcia headshot

Raul Garcia News: Scores equalizer off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Garcia scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 win over Sevilla. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

Garcia checked in during the 71st minute and wasted no time making an impact, needing just nine minutes to deliver a calm left-footed finish from inside the box in the 80th minute to pull Osasuna level at 1-1 and ignite the comeback win. He stayed aggressive the rest of his shift, ripping three more shots in just 19 minutes which marks a season high for the striker while also chipping in two clearances in a solid cameo. Garcia is now up to six goals in 31 appearances (five starts) this campaign, matching his career-best return with the club from the 2023/24 season.

Raul Garcia
Osasuna
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