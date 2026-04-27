Raul Garcia News: Scores equalizer off bench

Garcia scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 win over Sevilla. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

Garcia checked in during the 71st minute and wasted no time making an impact, needing just nine minutes to deliver a calm left-footed finish from inside the box in the 80th minute to pull Osasuna level at 1-1 and ignite the comeback win. He stayed aggressive the rest of his shift, ripping three more shots in just 19 minutes which marks a season high for the striker while also chipping in two clearances in a solid cameo. Garcia is now up to six goals in 31 appearances (five starts) this campaign, matching his career-best return with the club from the 2023/24 season.