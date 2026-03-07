Raul Garcia headshot

Raul Garcia News: Sees red Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Garcia was sent off in the second half of Saturday's clash against Mallorca and will be suspended at least one game.

Garcia was shown a straight red in the second half of Saturday's battle with Mallorca. The forward will now serve a suspension and miss the March. 15. showdown against Real Sociedad. His absence shouldn't shake up the starting XI since he has mainly been a bench option for Osasuna this campaign.

Raul Garcia
Osasuna
