Raul Garcia News: Sees red Saturday
Garcia was sent off in the second half of Saturday's clash against Mallorca and will be suspended at least one game.
Garcia was shown a straight red in the second half of Saturday's battle with Mallorca. The forward will now serve a suspension and miss the March. 15. showdown against Real Sociedad. His absence shouldn't shake up the starting XI since he has mainly been a bench option for Osasuna this campaign.
