Raul Garcia News: Signs contract extension until 2031

Garcia has signed a contract extension with Osasuna until June 2031, a five-season commitment that adds three years to his previous deal, the club announced.

Garcia ends his third season at Osasuna having scored 14 goals across all competitions, seven in La Liga and seven in the Copa del Rey, with the latter total making him the top scorer in the cup competition this edition. Garcia has now scored 27 goals in three seasons for the club, a tally that places him alongside some of the most important strikers in Osasuna's recent history such as Webo and Nino, all while competing for minutes with Ante Budimir, the club's all-time top scorer in the top flight.