Gustavo joined NYCFC late in the season, making his first appearances in September. Despite the timing, he quickly earned regular starts at both center back and left back, which allowed Justin Haak to shift into a defensive midfield role. In his limited time, he contributed an assist, made 46 clearances, and recorded 19 tackles. Having signed a two-year contract, he is expected to return as a strong contender for a starting spot on the back line, building on the potential he displayed during the closing stretch of the 2025 campaign.