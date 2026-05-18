Raul Gustavo News: Makes five clearances

Gustavo generated one tackle (one won), five clearances and one interception in Saturday's 1-1 draw against New York Red Bulls. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 23rd minute.

Gustavo has remained the starter at center back alongside Thiago Martins since April, earning seven starts in the last eight league appearances. In that span, the defender has made 44 clearances while also making nine tackles and interceptions, producing five blocks and keeping two clean sheets in that span.