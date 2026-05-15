Raul Jimenez Injury: Expected to be available

Jimenez (illness) is expected to be available Sunday against Wolves after not being mentioned by Marco Silva in Friday's press conference.

Jimenez was completely held out last week due to an illness, but it seems like he should be available again in Gameweek 37, though that hasn't been confirmed. He could be back in the XI if ready to go, though whether it's Rodrigo Muniz or him, the starter will likely only be set for 60 or 70 minutes. Jimenez has failed to score in his last five starts for Fulham.