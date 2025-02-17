Raul Jimenez News: Assists game-winning goal

Jimenez assisted once to go with seven shots (three on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest.

Jimenez flicked on a corner kick in the second half to assist Fulham's second and decisive goal in their 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest. The striker led the attack with seven shots attempted (three on goal) during his 76 minutes of play. Over his last five appearances (five starts), Jimenez has peppered the net with 21 shots (five on goal) while scoring once and assisting once.