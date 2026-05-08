Raul Jimenez News: Battling illness

Jimenez has battled illness this week and missed parts of training, according to manager Marco Silva. "Raul didn't train for the full week because of the same thing."

Jimenez has started the last two matches after being dropped for the prior three, but an illness could move him back to the bench against Bournemouth. Even if he starts, it's likely only 60 or so minutes are in play for him now that he and Rodrigo Muniz are both fully healthy. Jimenez has one shot on target in his last five starts.