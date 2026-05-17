Raul Jimenez headshot

Raul Jimenez News: Finds bench role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Jimenez (illness) is on the bench for Sunday's clash against Wolves.

Jimenez shook off the illness that had kept him out entirely last weekend, earning a spot in the squad after manager Marco Silva opted not to flag any concerns over his fitness in Friday's press conference. The forward has failed to score in his last five starts for Fulham, and the club opted to hand the starting role to Rodrigo Muniz, with neither striker expected to go the full 90 minutes given the stage of the season. Jimenez's availability from the bench gives coach Silva a useful option to rotate his attacking options as the campaign draws to a close.

Raul Jimenez
Fulham
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