Raul Jimenez News: Leads team in shots
Jimenez recorded three shots (one on goal) in Wednesday's 3-0 loss against Manchester City.
Jimenez would come close to scoring on a few occasions on Wednesday, but was unable to find the back of the net, with one of his three shots hitting the target. He remains the club's lead forward with his six goals, coming on 57 shots in 25 appearances (21 starts).
