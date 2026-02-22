Raul Jimenez headshot

Raul Jimenez News: Nets brace Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Jimenez scored two goals from two shots while crossing once inaccurately and creating a chance during Sunday's 3-1 win over Sunderland.

Jimenez scored in the 54th and 61st minutes while leading Fulham with his two shots in the match. The goals were the first since February 1st for the forward as he's combined for seven shots and two chances created over his last three league appearances.

Raul Jimenez
Fulham
