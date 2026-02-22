Raul Jimenez News: Nets brace Sunday
Jimenez scored two goals from two shots while crossing once inaccurately and creating a chance during Sunday's 3-1 win over Sunderland.
Jimenez scored in the 54th and 61st minutes while leading Fulham with his two shots in the match. The goals were the first since February 1st for the forward as he's combined for seven shots and two chances created over his last three league appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Raul Jimenez See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL Gameweek 27: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures4 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 279 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 279 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 1111 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2613 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Raul Jimenez See More