Jimenez kept Fulham alive by burying an 85th minute penalty into the top-left corner after being brought down in the box. He had been denied earlier in the same sequence, seeing a mishit effort saved before earning the spot kick. The goal completely changed the late game dynamic and gave the Cottagers a lifeline, though the eventual equalizer still proved out of reach. Jimenez took four shots (two on target) and netted his sixth goal of the season in 23 Premier League appearances this campaign, putting him at half of his last season's total as he continues to trail his previous scoring pace.