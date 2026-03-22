Raul Jimenez headshot

Raul Jimenez News: Scored vs Burnley

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Jimenez scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Burnley.

Jimenez scored one of three goals scored for Fulham, having drew a penalty in the process. In 2026, the forward has scored five goals and one assist in 13 PL appearances, collecting nine shots on target, 12 key passes and winning nine tackles in that span.

Raul Jimenez
Fulham
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