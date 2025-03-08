Raul Jimenez News: Scores in loss

Jimenez scored Fulham's lone goal in a 2-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion Saturday.

Jimenez was subbed off early despite Fulham having a week off, so maybe there's some concern about a potential injury for the striker. He should be fit for the Tottenham clash next Sunday, and Spurs have allowed at least one goal in each of their last three matches heading into their Sunday match against Bournemouth.