Raul Jimenez News: Scores one from six shots

Jimenez scored one goal to go with six shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Newcastle United.

Jimenez scored the equalising goal for his side in the 61st minute to bring the match back to 1-1. This was his first goal in his last four matches, coming from six shots. This was the second time this year he has attempted six shots, but he only put one, which was the goal, on target.