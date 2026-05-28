Raul Jimenez News: Set to lead Mexico's front line
Jimenez will look to serve as Mexico's first-choice center-forward in the upcoming World Cup, potentially retaining major responsibilities throughout the tournament.
Jimenez was active for Fulham throughout the past Premier League season, recording nine goals and three assists across 36 appearances (27 starts). Given his extensive experience at the highest level, Mexico will once again place much of its scoring hopes on the 35-year-old striker, who ranks third on the national team's all-time scoring list with 45 goals in 125 appearances. In addition to his finishing ability, Jimenez provides value as a facilitator in the final third and should remain the favorite for penalty kick duties due to his remarkable efficiency from the spot.
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