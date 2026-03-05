Raul Jimenez headshot

Raul Jimenez News: Single shot in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Jimenez had one shot (zero on goal) in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat to West Ham United.

Jimenez had a day to forget leading the line Wednesday, he took a single shot, failed to put it on goal and did little else. It was a miserable match for the Fulham attack and Jimenez was right in the middle of that. He just couldn't get anything done going forward and was frustrated throughout.

Raul Jimenez
Fulham
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Raul Jimenez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Raul Jimenez See More
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Yesterday
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
FPL Gameweek 29: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
SOC
FPL Gameweek 29: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
3 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
Best Free Hit Team for FPL Gameweek 28
SOC
Best Free Hit Team for FPL Gameweek 28
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
7 days ago