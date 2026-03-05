Raul Jimenez News: Single shot in loss
Jimenez had one shot (zero on goal) in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat to West Ham United.
Jimenez had a day to forget leading the line Wednesday, he took a single shot, failed to put it on goal and did little else. It was a miserable match for the Fulham attack and Jimenez was right in the middle of that. He just couldn't get anything done going forward and was frustrated throughout.
