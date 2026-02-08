Jimenez was indirectly involved in his team's goal, with his lone shot on target in the match bouncing off two opposing players before going into the net. The striker also won nine of his 16 duels during the game. He has been extremely busy in the 2025\/26 campaign, tallying six goals and three assists across 24 EPL matches (20 starts). However, the return of Rodrigo Muniz from a lengthy injury opens the possibility that the Mexican international will be relieved or rested in some games over the final half of the season.