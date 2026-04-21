Raul Martinez News: Busy defensively in draw

Martinez recorded two tackles (zero won) and nine clearances in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Tigres UANL.

Martinez had a daunting task defensively since he had to deal with the threat of both Andre-Pierre Gignac and Angel Correa, and while Tigres equalized down the stretch, Martinez still posted a solid fantasy line. He's recorded seven or more clearances in three of his last six appearances, but in the other two, he hasn't racked up more than two. That inconsistency, and the fact that he depends almost exclusively from defensive stats to get the job done, limits his upside considerably.