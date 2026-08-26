Raul Moro Injury: Available against Celta Vigo

Moro (knee) is available for Thursday's clash against Celta Vigo after training normally Wednesday despite some minor discomfort, according to coach Luis Miguel Ramis.

Moro was forced to leave Tuesday's session early due to discomfort in his left knee but returned to full training Wednesday without any significant issues. The winger has now been cleared for Thursday's trip to Celta, though his role remains uncertain after starting the season opener against Levante on the bench. Moro should compete with Moi Gomez, Kike Barja and Aimar Oroz for minutes on the left flank.