Raul Moro Injury: Battles muscular discomfort

Moro (muscular) was forced off at halftime of Sunday's 3-1 defeat against Real Sociedad due to discomfort, according to Diario de Navarra.

Moro has been battling muscle discomfort and was forced off at halftime in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Real Sociedad. The former Valladolid playmaker will hope to return to team training Wednesday but is questionable for Saturday's matchup against Girona. That said, Moro has mostly operated in a rotational role since arriving from Ajax in the winter window and was building real momentum toward a starting spot under coach Alessio Lisci, so this setback on the sidelines could disrupt that upward trajectory in the weeks ahead.