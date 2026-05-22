Raul Moro Injury: Could be available Saturday

Moro (hamstring) could be an option for Saturday's game against Getafe, according to manager Alessio Lisci. "Raul is fine, in theory. He'll train Friday, and if things go well, he'll be part of the squad Saturday."

Even though Moro was expected to miss the rest of the season, he has recovered quicker than expected and is already back in training. A final call will be made following Friday's training session, but all signs point to the winger being available for the season finale. His potential return would give the team a huge boost on offense due to the absence of Victor Munoz (quadriceps).