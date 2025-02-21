Raul Moro Injury: Could Return Saturday

Moro (collarbone) is questionable for Sunday's match against Atheltic, according to manager Alvaro Rubio. "As for Raul, yes, in principle I can count on them if nothing strange happens for the game."

Moro looks likely to be in the call for Sunday, with the attacker now cleared after a few matches out due to a broken collarbone. He was expected to return a match after this one, but he appears to have reached fitness earlier than expected and can now play. He is a regular starter when fit and will hope to see that role, although the club may be cautious and choose to start him on the bench.