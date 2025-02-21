Raul Moro Injury: Could Return Saturday
Moro (collarbone) is questionable for Sunday's match against Atheltic, according to manager Alvaro Rubio. "As for Raul, yes, in principle I can count on them if nothing strange happens for the game."
Moro looks likely to be in the call for Sunday, with the attacker now cleared after a few matches out due to a broken collarbone. He was expected to return a match after this one, but he appears to have reached fitness earlier than expected and can now play. He is a regular starter when fit and will hope to see that role, although the club may be cautious and choose to start him on the bench.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now