Raul Moro Injury: Exits training with knee discomfort

Moro left Tuesday's training session early after feeling discomfort in his left knee but is expected to return to training Wednesday, according to Noticias de Navarra.

Moro was forced to cut Tuesday's session short after experiencing left knee discomfort, though the issue is not initially considered serious and he is expected to train Wednesday. The winger was already a substitute in Osasuna's league opener, so another absence could see Moi Gomez deployed on the left again, with Kike Barja and Aimar Oroz also options to fill the position given the short turnaround.