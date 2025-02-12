Raul Moro Injury: Eyeing return in March

Moro (collarbone) is eyeing a return for the club's first game in March, the player told media. "I don't like being apart, but I face it calmly because it's not a muscle injury. I would like to return to the first game of March if I can, but calmly. When I return, if the coach decides that I have to play, I will give my best."

Moro looks to be facing another two to three weeks on the sidelines, as he not eyeing a return until the first match of March. THis is solid news for the club, as he is a regaulr starter when fit and has missed his past three outings. That said, once he is fit, he will likely be expected to reclaim his starting role immediately.