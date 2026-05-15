Raul Moro Injury: Hamstring injury ends season

Moro (hamstring) has been confirmed with a biceps femoris muscle injury in his right leg following medical examinations at the Clinica Universidad de Navarra, ruling him out for two to three weeks and effectively ending his season, according to the club.

Moro ends his return to La Liga with Osasuna with two assists, 10 chances created and 28 crosses across 13 appearances (even starts), having stepped into the starting lineup during the absence of Victor Munoz (calf) before picking up an issue himself. Kike Barja is expected to continue taking on a larger role on the left flank for the remaining fixtures of Osasuna's season.