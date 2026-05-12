Raul Moro Injury: Leaves with discomfort Tuesday

Moro was forced to abandon Tuesday's meeting with Atletico Madrid due to an apparent injury.

Moro's performance ended after 37 minutes in the midweek game, with the winger feeling a pain that prevented him from playing any longer. It was his third consecutive opportunity as the replacement of Victor Munoz (calf) on the left flank, but now both attackers could be ruled out of upcoming matches. Thus, Kike Barja may take on a greater role going forward.