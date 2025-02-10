Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Raul Moro headshot

Raul Moro Injury: Spotted in training Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Moro was announced out for the next two to three months by his club due to a broken collarbone, but was spotted in training on Monday, according to his club.

Moro was initially ruled out for a long period after suffering a broken collarbone. However, he was spotted in training on Monday and could return sooner than expected. He showed good rhythm in individual drills with the assistant coach. Until his return, Anuar is playing on the left wing for Valladolid.

Raul Moro
Valladolid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now