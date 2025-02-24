Raul Moro News: Assists in blowout loss

Moro assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 7-1 loss to Athletic.

Moro assisted his side's lone goal Sunday as he set up Mamadou Sylla Diallo's strike in the 47th minute. It was the only chance he created in the match and it marked his second assist of the season. He also recorded two shots and one inaccurate cross in his 45 minutes off the bench.