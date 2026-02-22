Raul Moro News: Assists winner on Saturday
Moro assisted once to go with one corner and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Real Madrid.
Moro replaced Jon Moncayola in the 83rd minute and set up the winner for Raul Garcia just seven minutes later. Moro managed to make an impact with just nine touches. He has only recorded four appearances after his recent move from Ajax and has already set up two goals.
