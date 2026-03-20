Raul Moro News: Available against Girona

Moro (muscular) is an option for Saturday's clash against Girona, the club posted.

Moro had been dealing with muscle discomfort after coming off at halftime against Real Sociedad, but the attacking midfielder has shaken it off and is back available for Saturday's matchup against Girona. That's a big boost for Osasuna, as he continues to build momentum in the attacking unit since arriving in the winter transfer window. He's trending toward a bigger role down the stretch and could see increased involvement as the season enters its final phase.