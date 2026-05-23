Raul Moro News: Available for season finale
Moro (hamstring) has been cleared and is available for Saturday's season finale against Getafe, the club posted.
Moro had been ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a biceps femoris muscle injury, but his recovery has been faster than initially anticipated and he has made it back in time for the final fixture. His return is a timely boost for Osasuna heading into the weekend, giving coach Alessio Lisci another attacking option to call upon in the absence of the injured Victor Munoz (quadriceps).
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