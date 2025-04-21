Fantasy Soccer
Raul Moro headshot

Raul Moro News: Breaks goal drought

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Moro scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-2 defeat against Osasuna.

Moro's goal early in the second half Sunday pulled a goal back for Valladolid but proved insufficient as they would eventually fall 3-2 to Osasuna. The goal was the forward's fourth of the campaign and first since November. Since returning from a collarbone injury, Moro has made eight appearances (six starts), playing the full 90 minutes in four of those appearances.

Raul Moro
Valladolid
More Stats & News
