Raul Moro News: Breaks goal drought

Moro scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-2 defeat against Osasuna.

Moro's goal early in the second half Sunday pulled a goal back for Valladolid but proved insufficient as they would eventually fall 3-2 to Osasuna. The goal was the forward's fourth of the campaign and first since November. Since returning from a collarbone injury, Moro has made eight appearances (six starts), playing the full 90 minutes in four of those appearances.