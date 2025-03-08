Raul Moro News: Leader in crosses, chances created
Moro took two shots (one on goal), crossed five times (two accurate) and created three chances during Saturday's 2-1 loss to Valencia.
Moro was held off the scoresheet, but led Valladolid in both crosses and chances created during the loss. The attacker has one goal involvement while combining for seven shots, eight chances created and 22 crosses over his last three appearances.
