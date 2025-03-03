Raul Moro News: Star performance

Moro recorded three shots (two on goal), 16 crosses (seven accurate) and nine corners in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Las Palmas.

Moro was one of the best players on the pitch as Real Valladolid drew with Las Palmas 1-1 on Friday. In 90 minutes played, Moro completed the most dribbles of any player in the match with four, created the most chances with four, had nine touches in the opposition's box, and put seven crosses on target. He did miss a big chance, but that was the only blemish in an otherwise stellar performance. Moro has regularly been getting starting minutes for Valladolid since January, and he will be a key player in their upcoming fixture against Valencia on Saturday.