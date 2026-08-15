Raul Moro headshot

Raul Moro News: Starts in last friendly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Moro (foot) is in the starting squad for Saturday's friendly against Arenas Club, the club posted.

Moro had been forced off with a foot injury in the earlier friendly against Al Ain, a setback that came after nearly scoring with a shot off the crossbar and followed a difficult stretch that had already seen him miss a match against Napoli as a precaution. His return to the starting lineup is an encouraging sign that the issue was not serious, positioning him to compete for a spot on the left wing heading into the season opener against Levante on August 24.

Raul Moro
Osasuna
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