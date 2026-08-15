Raul Moro News: Starts in last friendly

Moro (foot) is in the starting squad for Saturday's friendly against Arenas Club, the club posted.

Moro had been forced off with a foot injury in the earlier friendly against Al Ain, a setback that came after nearly scoring with a shot off the crossbar and followed a difficult stretch that had already seen him miss a match against Napoli as a precaution. His return to the starting lineup is an encouraging sign that the issue was not serious, positioning him to compete for a spot on the left wing heading into the season opener against Levante on August 24.