Raul Torrente News: Joins Le Mans on loan

Torrente has joined Le Mans on loan with an option to buy from Dinamo Zagreb, the reigning Croatian champions, the club announced.

Torrente signed with Dinamo Zagreb in 2024, quickly establishing himself as a starter and gaining Champions League experience against clubs including Dortmund, Arsenal and AC Milan. Torrente is expected to bring his experience at a high European level to Patrick Videira's squad as a left footed center back known for his physicality and ability to play out from the back. He adds size and continental pedigree to Le Mans' defense as the club prepares for its return to Ligue 1.