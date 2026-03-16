Rav van den Berg News: Assists equalizer Saturday

Van den Berg assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Hamburger SV.

Van den Berg recorded his first goal contribution of the season Saturday as he assisted Said El Mala's equalizing goal in the 45th minute. It also marked the first chance he created this season. He played well on the defensive end too as he made three clearances, blocked one shot and intercepted one pass in his full 90 minutes of action.