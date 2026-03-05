Rayan Ait-Nouri News: Assist again
Ait-Nouri assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Nottingham Forest.
Ait-Nouri looks to be sealing a decent role at left-back after Nico O'Reilly's move to the midfield, his eighth straight start in that role. He would add to it with a second straight game with an assist, his only two goal contributions in 12 appearances this season. He also added one tackle, an interception and a clearance in the defense, not their best day in the defense as a team.
