Rayan Ait-Nouri headshot

Rayan Ait-Nouri News: Assist again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Ait-Nouri assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Nottingham Forest.

Ait-Nouri looks to be sealing a decent role at left-back after Nico O'Reilly's move to the midfield, his eighth straight start in that role. He would add to it with a second straight game with an assist, his only two goal contributions in 12 appearances this season. He also added one tackle, an interception and a clearance in the defense, not their best day in the defense as a team.

Rayan Ait-Nouri
Manchester City
More Stats & News
