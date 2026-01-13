Ait-Nouri saw his first few minutes since returning from international duty, as he came off the bench in the 88th minute of the midweek clash. He got involved in his team's second goal by pulling a ball back for Rayan Cherki to score. The Algerian is now an option for the weekend's derby against Manchester United, although he's not guaranteed a starting role with Nico O'Reilly and Nathan Ake more recently deployed at left-back. Still, Ait-Nouri will offer attacking upside if he's eventually given opportunities after being active in five AFCON games for his country.