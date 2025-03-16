Fantasy Soccer
Rayan Ait-Nouri headshot

Rayan Ait-Nouri News: Attacking threat in away win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Ait-Nouri was injured and subbed out in the 80th minute of Saturday's 2-1 win versus Southampton. He recorded two shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) before exiting the match.

Ait-Nouri completed a huge all-around display as he attempted two shots, attempted two crosses and won all five of his tackles. This was the most tackles he has won this season and the first time in 11 matches he has attempted two or more shots.

Rayan Ait-Nouri
Wolverhampton
