Rayan Ait-Nouri headshot

Rayan Ait-Nouri News: Bags assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Ait-Nouri assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 win over Leeds United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 92nd minute.

Ait-Nouri saw a decent outing Saturday that would see him help to his club's win, finding Antoine Semenyo in injury time of the first half. This is the defender's first league assist of the season, coming after 11 appearances. However, he has only started in eight games this season, a solid reason why he is far off his seven assists from last season with Wolves.

Rayan Ait-Nouri
Manchester City
