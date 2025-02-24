Rayan Ait-Nouri News: Crosses thrice in 1-0 win

Ait-Nouri had three crosses, one chances created and four tackles (one won) in Saturday's 1-0 win against Bournemouth.

Wolves have shown a bit of life in recent matches, now with clean sheets in two of their last three league games. Unfortunately for Ait-Nouri, his numbers haven't changed too much, and if anything he's been less attacking under Vitor Pereira. In his last six starts, he has just two shots and five chances created.