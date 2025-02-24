Rayan Ait-Nouri News: Crosses thrice in 1-0 win
Ait-Nouri had three crosses, one chances created and four tackles (one won) in Saturday's 1-0 win against Bournemouth.
Wolves have shown a bit of life in recent matches, now with clean sheets in two of their last three league games. Unfortunately for Ait-Nouri, his numbers haven't changed too much, and if anything he's been less attacking under Vitor Pereira. In his last six starts, he has just two shots and five chances created.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now