Rayan Ait-Nouri News: Goal and assist versus Spurs
Ait-Nouri scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and three chances created in Sunday's 4-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.
Ait-Nouri came into Sunday's match without a goal contribution since he recorded a pair of assists at Spurs on Dec. 29. He left Sunday's match with another multi-goal contribution versus Tottenham. He scored the opening goal of the match in the 2nd minute, then assisted Jorgen Strand Larsen's strike in the 64th minute which took the 3-1 lead. He created three chances in his third consecutive match and recorded two accurate cross for the second match in a row. On the defensive end he won two tackles, made one clearance and won five duels before he was subbed off in the 70th minute for Matheus Cunha.
