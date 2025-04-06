Rayan Ait-Nouri News: Huge attacking display in win

Ait-Nouri had four shots (one on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 2-1 win against Ipswich Town.

Ait-Nouri was very heavily involved of Wolves' attacking play as they picked up a crucial victory against Ipswich. The wing-back created five chances and attempted four shots. Both of these were the most he has been able to do either of these things this season. Three of the four games in which he has created three or more chances have come away from home this year.